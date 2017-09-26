Report: Bay Area road conditions improve slightly

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some good news for Bay Area drivers–road conditions across the Bay Area are getting better.
That’s according to a new report from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.
It says the pavement is improving, which means fewer bumps and potholes.
Cities and counties will start to receive money from the gas tax in November and that will go towards further improving the roads.
Overall, Bay Area roads were given a “fair” grade.
Dublin’s roads were ranked the best, and Larkspur’s roads were ranked the worst.
