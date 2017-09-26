San Francisco police officer stabbed at SFO terminal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco police officer was stabbed in the leg at SFO Terminal 1 on Tuesday afternoon.
The stabbing happened at around 2:30 p.m. Police responded to a report of a suspicious person walking along the curbside rode of Terminal 1.
The person went into the baggage claim area of Delta Airlines, and that’s when police confronted the suspect, SFO said.
That’s when the officer was stabbed. The suspect is in custody.
The officer is being treated at a nearby hospital.
