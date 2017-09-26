OAKLAND (KRON) — There’s no truth to reports the Oakland Raiders want to extend their lease at the Oakland Coliseum, according to the executive director of the Coliseum Authority.

The Raiders’ current agreement takes them through the 2018 season.

After that, they’re supposed to move to Las Vegas.

KRON4 was told the Raiders need to finalize a deal with Las Vegas before they can negotiate with the Coliseum Authority.

There had been talks of the Raiders possibly being forced out or moving following this season, but that hasn’t happened.

