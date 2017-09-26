Summer weather falls into autumn in San Francisco, Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It might be fall but it still feels like summer in San Francisco.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest days this week in the city.

Temperatures are expected to hit 89 degrees on Tuesday and 91 degrees on Wednesday.

Inland highs will reach the low 90s Tuesday. Bay shoreline temperatures will max out in the mid-80s and coastal communities will warm to around 80 this afternoon.

The return of an ocean breeze will cool the coast on Thursday and then spread inland on Friday.

