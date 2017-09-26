SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about Monday Night Football and nachos.

The national anthem protests continued into Monday Night Football with Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones and the ‘Boys surprised the nation with their own, unique demonstration.

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell makes a cheesy gesture. After destroying a fan’s plate of nachos while trying to make a diving catch, he makes up for it like a true gentleman.

Last but not least, there’s an apparent urinal problem in college football.

Darya explains why some coaches are sick of this “crap!”

It’s all in today’s Gary’s World.

