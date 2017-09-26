Trespasser hit, killed by Caltrain in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — A person was hit and killed by a Caltrain in Redwood City on Tuesday evening.

The person was hit at around 5 p.m. The southbound train No. 262 hit a trespasser at the Whipple Avenue grade crossing, Caltrain said.

Trains are currently single-tracking at full speed.

Emergency crews are on-scene.

There are 850 passengers on the train.

Riders should expect system-wide delays of about 30 minutes.

This is Caltrain’s sixth fatality for 2017.

