Trespasser hit, killed by Caltrain in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — A person was hit and killed by a Caltrain in Redwood City on Tuesday evening.
The person was hit at around 5 p.m. The southbound train No. 262 hit a trespasser at the Whipple Avenue grade crossing, Caltrain said.
Trains are currently single-tracking at full speed.
Emergency crews are on-scene.
There are 850 passengers on the train.
Riders should expect system-wide delays of about 30 minutes.
This is Caltrain’s sixth fatality for 2017.
