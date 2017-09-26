Twitter not taking down Trump’s tweet apparently threatening N. Korea

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twitter is not removing President Trump’s threatening tweet about North Korea.
Trump sent the tweet Saturday saying, “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at UN. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man they won’t be around much longer!”
“Little Rocket Man” was used to refer to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The foreign minister called President Trump’s tweet a declaration of war and said it gives North Korea the right to shoot down U.S. bomber planes.
Violent threats are not allowed on Twitter.
However, Twitter is saying “public interest” and “newsworthiness” are considered when evaluating policy violations.
Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
