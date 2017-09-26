Twitter not taking down Trump’s tweet apparently threatening N. Korea

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twitter is not removing President Trump’s threatening tweet about North Korea.

Trump sent the tweet Saturday saying, “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at UN. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man they won’t be around much longer!”

“Little Rocket Man” was used to refer to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The foreign minister called President Trump’s tweet a declaration of war and said it gives North Korea the right to shoot down U.S. bomber planes.

Violent threats are not allowed on Twitter.

However, Twitter is saying “public interest” and “newsworthiness” are considered when evaluating policy violations.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s