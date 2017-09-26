CASULA, Australia (WATE) — Costco can be a one-stop shop for everything on your list: groceries in bulk, sporting goods, and toiletries.
However, is it an ideal location for a wedding?
Sue Berkeley and Eli Bob of Sydney, Australia thought it was.
The couple married inside a store in front of 90 of their friends and family Saturday, according to Yahoo.
“Where else can I get married to the one I love, in a place that I love, surrounded by the people I love,” Berkeley told 9 News.
The couple loves the discount store. They visit the store four days a week.
Shoppers passed by Berkeley as she walked down the aisle to exchange her vows in the food court.
“Where else can you honestly serve your guests for under $10?” said Berkely.
The wedding guests were served 18-inch pizzas, meat pies, and hot dogs.
This isn’t the first time a couple has married inside a Costco.
A couple exchanged vows in the frozen food aisle at a location in Santa Maria, California in 2015.
