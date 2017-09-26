VIDEO: Car smashes into San Francisco home displacing 2 people

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people are displaced, and several buildings are without power Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a San Francisco home, according to San Francisco Fire Department.

Around 12:30 a.m., crews responded to 1169 Bosworth St. where they found a car crunched in the corner of a building.

The people inside the car were able to get out by themselves, Battalion Chief Kiernan said.

The car was 75% into the building, hit a main power line, and popped a circuit breaker, causing the power to go out in a neighboring home.

Breaking news-car slams into San Francisco home in glen park neighborhood @kron4news pic.twitter.com/NP4iQI4nhj — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) September 26, 2017

Officials say neighbors were complaining about a funny smell after the crash, so crews shut down the power to three to four other surrounding buildings.

PG&E officials say there are no power issues, but fire crews are turning it off as a precautionary measure.

Two people that live in the building where the car crashed are displaced.

Crews want to test the structural integrity of the building before deeming it safe to inhabit.

No further information about how the crash happened or who was in the car has been released.

Breaking news-2 people were inside the car when it slams into San Francisco home off of bosworth @kron4news pic.twitter.com/BVSN5Tcfk8 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) September 26, 2017

