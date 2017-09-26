OAKLAND (KRON) — A fire has erupted in the Oakland Hills on Tuesday, as it threatened homes and forced people to flee before firefighters gained control.

But officials say it could have been worse.

This certainly had people on edge, as they watched flames get closer to their homes.

One man says he saw how the fire started.

Flames and smoke took over the hillside above a newer development in the Oakland Hills.

April Pruitt grabbed her cell phone to take some video and then hustle out of her house.

“Well, I was actually in a panic because I kept going in and out because I have never been in a disaster like this before,” Pruitt said.

The fire started around noon in the dry, steep hills above Highway 580.

Dozens of homes were threatened, and 100 people had to evacuate.

The hot, dry, and windy weather presented challenges for the 120 Cal Fire firefighters and almost 80 Oakland firefighters.

“We have personnel that are up on the slope right now that I am not even sure how they were able to get up there safely,” Interim Oakland Fire Chief Darin White said. “I know they could get there quickly.”

An air attack was the key to keeping the fire from spreading to homes.

Helicopters buzzed by numerous times dropping water from the sky.

While fire officials are investigating the cause, a construction worker tells KRON4 he saw it start and blames a crew working on repairing a road.

“Spark caught in the wind like 50 feet and went up the hill, and in 5 minutes, there was a fire on top of the hill,” Sean Tobey said.

Once the fire slowed down, people were allowed back home to see the black land now behind them.

Darren Walker left work in San Francisco early to make sure his house was still standing.

He has now packed his bag. His dog shadow and his pregnant wife will stay somewhere else until the smoke clears.

“You have it in the back of our mind, but you never think it could happen, but when I started to see it on TV it really became real,” Walker said.

No injuries were reported, and no structures damaged.

Crews are going to stay for several days, making sure the fire does not flare up again.

