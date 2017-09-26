SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A package thief was caught on camera, and now, San Francisco residents are putting out a warning for anyone who gets a call from someone claiming to be a delivery man.

On Tuesday, KRON4 spoke with a woman who is hoping to help others avoid being victims of this crime.

Here’s how it works: The man rings the buzzer, claiming to be from UPS.

“Like, I can’t pretend that I’ve never let someone in when they buzz and say they are from UPS,” Alamo Square resident Caelyn Casanova said.

It’s unclear who let him into this building near Alamo Square, but what residents do know is that the following day, their packages were missing.

“We noticed that where there were many packages early that day,” Casanova said. “There were none later, and we knew that we had packages there, but they weren’t there.”

It happened on a weekday at about 9:40 p.m. No one saw him that night, but the cameras recorded everything.

“It’s so infuriating because yeah, I guess you can do that, but Jesus, like taking advantage of people’s trust, and you know people are trying to get their packages and stuff,” Casanova said.

Casanova was waiting for a package that was stolen that day.

Now, she hopes others will also learn the lesson.

“I do hope that people just become more aware that this is a growing problem,” Casanova said.

The building manager said they get about 10 to 20 packages a day–a number that has dramatically increased over the years.

“If somebody was waiting for something special, something expensive, that’s a huge bummer for them,” Casanova said.

Residents are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the video to contact the police.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES