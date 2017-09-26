VIDEO: Surveillance images released of armed robbers targeting South Bay ATM customers

CAMPBELL (KRON) — Police in four different South Bay jurisdictions continue their search for two suspects in a string of armed robberies at ATMs.
KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is in Campbell where one victim says the thief was carrying a gun.
She says all four robberies happened in broad daylight.
Police in Campbell released very clear surveillance images of a man and woman accused in these robberies.
So far, Campbell is the only jurisdiction to release surveillance photos.
However, the pictures are so clear investigators say there may be no need to release the other images, which are said to include some video as well.
Police are confident someone will recognize the two people.
The two are suspected in at least four separate armed robberies in Campbell, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale and San Jose.
The crime spree began early in the morning on Friday, Sept. 8.
In each case, the suspects confronted people as they conducted transactions at ATMs.
The suspects are thought to be driving a newer dark gray Nissan Sentra with a spare tire on the driver’s side.
