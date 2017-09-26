(WTNH) — A woman is facing charges, accused of leaving a child in a hot car at a Disney World resort in Florida.

Disney security guards found the two-year-old girl in a car in the staff parking lot of the Grand Floridian. They said the vehicle was not running, the doors were unlocked, and the windows were down a few inches.

37-year-old Myriam Lubin-Cadet is being charged with child neglect.

“You don’t leave a kid in a car. I don’t care how hot it is, even with the engine running and the air conditioning on, you shouldn’t leave a kid in the car,” said tourist Robert Thompson.

“We had our two little granddaughters, so we couldn’t give them enough water and those kinds of things. So when you tell us somebody is in a car, like children, that’s dangerous,” said tourist Jim Baron.

Police said the little girl is expected to be OK thanks to Disney’s quick response.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES