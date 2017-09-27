VIDEO: 10 p.m. curfew for Levi’s Stadium concerts remain in effect

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — A curfew that says concerts at Levi’s Stadium must end by 10 p.m. will remain in effect until further notice.

Residents closest to the stadium will get a chance to weigh in on whether that curfew should be extended.

It comes down to a debate between those who argue the curfew is costing the city money because concerts are being canceled and those who say people who live near the stadium deserve a good night’s sleep.

A public meeting about the curfew scheduled for Tuesday night was canceled. Instead, the city council decided it will survey residents about whether the current 10 p.m. curfew should be extended.

Citing the cancellation of an upcoming concert by pop star Ed Sheeran, the 49ers say the 10 p.m. curfew is costing them and the City of Santa Clara a lot of money that might be used to fund city services.

Back in May, the popular band U2 blew past the 10 p.m. deadline, irritating nearby residents who were promised that noise would be controlled and that concerts would end early on weeknights.

Now, those residents will be given priority as the city will conduct an online survey about noise, traffic, parking and whether that curfew should be extended perhaps by 1 hour.

The details of the survey are still in the works, so it’s not clear when or what impact they might have on future concerts or bookings.

The city recently denied an exemption for the still-scheduled appearance by the band Coldplay on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

