4-year-old Florida boy chokes to death on meatball at school

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida mother says her 4-year-old son has died days after choking on a meatball at Sherwood Elementary School.
Lindsay Hall says her son Audi Anderson was a special needs student and nobody saw him choking until he was unconscious.
Hall says her son was on a ventilator from Sept.19 until his death on Sept. 23.
A lawyer for the family says everything is still under investigation, and they’re still reviewing tapes from the incident.
Superintendent for Escambia County Schools Malcolm Thomas told News 5, “We don’t make any statements specific to students. The district is not going to make any comment at all.”
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- GUNS STOLEN IN OAKLAND FROM OFF-DUTY OFFICER’S CAR
- BERKELEY POLICE DISCOVER $1 MILLION WORTH OF ‘SHROOMS’
- NORTH KOREA SAYS TRUMP HAS ‘DECLARED WAR’ ON HIS COUNTRY
- BAY BRIDGE BILLBOARD CALLS FOR IMPEACHMENT OF TRUMP
- AYESHA CURRY, LEBRON JAMES REACT TO TRUMP’S TWEET
- BOY DIES FROM HAMMER ATTACK AFTER TRYING TO PROTECT SISTER
- SF FLEET WEEK 2017: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS