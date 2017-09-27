4 injured after AC Transit bus crashes in San Francisco

Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– An AC Transit bus crashed in San Francisco’s Financial District Wednesday morning.

At 9:22 a.m. police received a report of a traffic collision with injuries at Fremont Street offramp from westbound I-80.

Officers learned a bus was traveling northbound on Fremont Street and collided with several vehicles.

Four people were transported to a hospital, including the driver of the bus.

There is heavy traffic in the area.

Police expect the area to be closed for several hours.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

This story is still developing. Stay with KRON4 News for all updates. 

