Bay Area sizzles under Fall heat wave

(KRON) Temperatures across the Bay Area are soaring into the 80’s and 90’s in almost all locations Wednesday afternoon.

It is currently 83 in San Francisco, 90 in Santa Rosa, 87 in Concord and 89 in San Jose.

A Red Flag warning for most of the Bay Area has been canceled. Conditions for wildfires remains high.

Red Flag Warning has been cancelled for the #NorthBay mts & #EastBay hills. Hot and dry conditions will still be poss. #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/KnMSdsASJ1 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 27, 2017

