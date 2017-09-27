SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (KRON/CNN) — Surveillance video shows a San Juan, Puerto Rico grocery store being looted amid Hurricane Maria, which devastated the United States territory.
In the video, the looters are seen storming into a grocery store and stealing items.
With no power and sweltering temperatures, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find food, fresh water, and in some cases–life-saving medical care. But that did not stop looters from taking advantage of the situation.
Hurricane Maria left the grocery store flooded.
