Dine and Dish: Tastemakers Collective in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is being invaded by offshore chefs.
The international Tastemakers are here to give the Bay Area a taste of food from afar.
This Saturday night is being billed as a nightclub for food lovers at Fort Mason.
On Wednesday night’s Dine and Dish, Vicki Liviakis catches up with the young hot international chefs as they meal plan for this weekend’s big blowout.
WEB LINKS: https://www.tastemakersf.com/fort-mason
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- DEADLY POLICE SHOOTING SHUTS DOWN EAST BAY FREEWAY
- ONE KILLED IN ROCK SLIDE AT YOSEMITE’S EL CAPITAN
- POLICE: SAN JOSE SEX OFFENDER EXPOSED HIMSELF TO GIRL
- VIDEO: POLICE DRAG WOMAN OFF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT
- NEW NETFLIX, ITUNES SCAM COULD LEAVE YOU BROKE
- POLICE: TEEN CAUGHT HAVING SEX WITH WIENER DOG, AGAIN
- SF FLEET WEEK 2017: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS