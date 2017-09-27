Dog on BART tracks at Coliseum Station causes delays

OAKLAND (KRON) — A dog running around on the BART trackway caused major train delays Wednesday morning, according to police.

A dog was reported on the tracks at the Coliseum Station in Oakland at around 8:00 a.m., according to BART officials.

BART Police were able to get the animal off of the track and BART resumed normal service.

Officials with BART said on Twitter that they are checking to see if the dog is chipped and will provide updates.

After 45 mins the dog has been rescued at Fruitvale BART! What a ruff morning! @SFBART @SFBARTalert pic.twitter.com/T8AWvRahKI — Samantha Gonzalez (@samraeGO) September 27, 2017

The infamous @SFBART dog running on the elevated tracks between Coliseum and Fruitvale. pic.twitter.com/HKDHalYEXx — Jon the Peck (@FluxSauce) September 27, 2017

We got the dog! Sorry for the horrible delays. Trains are moving again. — SFBART (@SFBART) September 27, 2017

Still working to get that dog near Coliseum. We have major delays on the Fremont line. And no we are not going to run over the dog. — SFBART (@SFBART) September 27, 2017

There is a dog on the trackway near the Coliseum. We are working to safely get the dog. We need to single track until it is clear. — SFBART (@SFBART) September 27, 2017

