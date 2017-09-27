Dog on BART tracks at Coliseum Station causes delays

OAKLAND (KRON) — A dog running around on the BART trackway caused major train delays Wednesday morning, according to police.

A dog was reported on the tracks at the Coliseum Station in Oakland at around 8:00 a.m., according to BART officials.

BART Police were able to get the animal off of the track and BART resumed normal service.

Officials with BART said on Twitter that they are checking to see if the dog is chipped and will provide updates.

