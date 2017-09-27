Giants pitcher Matt Cain to retire

By Published: Updated:
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Cain throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Cain throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco pitcher Matt Cain says he’ll retire after his start at home on Saturday against San Diego.

The 32-year-old Cain told his teammates on Wednesday in a closed meeting before the game at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He pitched the first perfect game in Giants’ history in 2012.

Cain, 3-11 this season, made his big-league debut with the Giants in 2005. He pitched in two of the Giants’ three winning World Series appearances since 2010. The right-hander has a career record of 104-118 with a 3.69 ERA.

The three-time All-Star is nearing the end of his contract with the Giants, who have an option for one more season.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s