Giants pitcher Matt Cain to retire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco pitcher Matt Cain says he’ll retire after his start at home on Saturday against San Diego.
The 32-year-old Cain told his teammates on Wednesday in a closed meeting before the game at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He pitched the first perfect game in Giants’ history in 2012.
Cain, 3-11 this season, made his big-league debut with the Giants in 2005. He pitched in two of the Giants’ three winning World Series appearances since 2010. The right-hander has a career record of 104-118 with a 3.69 ERA.
The three-time All-Star is nearing the end of his contract with the Giants, who have an option for one more season.
Matt Cain announced his plans to retire after a 13-year Major League career. Cain will make his final start this Saturday.#ForeverGiant pic.twitter.com/3V8BbLHUO3
— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) September 27, 2017
