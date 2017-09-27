Hayward Costco jewelry case robbed

HAYWARD (KRON) — Police are investigating after thieves robbed a Costco in Hayward Wednesday morning.
The Costco store that was robbed is located at 28505 Hesperian Boulevard.
The thieves targeted the store’s jewelry case.
Further details on the robbery are unavailable at this time.
Jewelry Thieves Hit Costco in #Hayward Wednesday Morning @kron4news
— Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) September 27, 2017
