Hayward Costco jewelry case robbed

By Published:

HAYWARD (KRON) — Police are investigating after thieves robbed a Costco in Hayward Wednesday morning.

The Costco store that was robbed is located at 28505 Hesperian Boulevard.

The thieves targeted the store’s jewelry case.

Further details on the robbery are unavailable at this time.

KRON4 News is investigating the incident and will update the story once we find out more.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s