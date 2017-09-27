Standoff ends in deadly shooting on I-80 in Emeryville

EMERYVILLE (KRON) — Both directions of I-80 are shut down Wednesday after a standoff led to a deadly shooting in Emeryville.

Police shut down the freeway at 9:06 a.m. at the Powell Street exit following a high-speed chase.

CHP officers were able to use strike strips to stop the suspect who was driving a black SUV.

Shots were fired and the driver was hit by gunfire and killed.

It’s unknown who fired the first shots.

Drivers should avoid the area.

The freeway is at a complete standstill.

The standoff is happening in the westbound lanes. Eastbound traffic is also being held.

The freeway is expected to be shut down for several hours.

WB 80 jammed out of #Richmond. EB backed up through the maze on WB 580, WB 24 and NB 880. take #BART or city streets https://t.co/Un9gaKa2sM — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) September 27, 2017

Police Activity WB 80 at Powell Closed in #Emeryvile. High Speed Chase just ended. #Berkeley Overturned Big Rig EB80/ Ashby, two right lanes pic.twitter.com/eurvb5WsJ7 — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) September 27, 2017

