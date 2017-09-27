Standoff ends in deadly shooting on I-80 in Emeryville

By Published: Updated:

EMERYVILLE (KRON) — Both directions of I-80 are shut down Wednesday after a standoff led to a deadly shooting in Emeryville.

Police shut down the freeway at 9:06 a.m. at the Powell Street exit following a high-speed chase.

CHP officers were able to use strike strips to stop the suspect who was driving a black SUV.

Shots were fired and the driver was hit by gunfire and killed.

It’s unknown who fired the first shots.

Drivers should avoid the area.

The freeway is at a complete standstill.

Use KRON4’s Traffic Center to find alternative routes.

The standoff is happening in the westbound lanes. Eastbound traffic is also being held.

The freeway is expected to be shut down for several hours.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates


WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s