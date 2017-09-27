‘Impeach Trump’ billboard back up on the Bay Bridge



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The once removed controversial billboard calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump was back up on the Bay Bridge Wednesday morning.

The billboard was pulled down on Tuesday after Outfront Media, the company that owns the electronic billboard on the Bay Bridge, made the decision.

The company received several complaints about the signage.

The billboard was paid for by the California-based Courage Campaign.

Outfront Media has notified the organization that it has removed the billboard that was set to run through Sunday

