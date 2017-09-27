‘Impeach Trump’ billboard back up on the Bay Bridge

By , and Published: Updated:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The once removed controversial billboard calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump was back up on the Bay Bridge Wednesday morning.

The billboard was pulled down on Tuesday after Outfront Media, the company that owns the electronic billboard on the Bay Bridge, made the decision.

The company received several complaints about the signage.

The billboard was paid for by the California-based Courage Campaign.

Outfront Media has notified the organization that it has removed the billboard that was set to run through Sunday

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s