Woman jogging on freeway hit, shuts down lanes on Highway 24

(KRON) An injury accident on Highway 24 in Lafayette is adding to the Bay Area’s traffic woes Wednesday morning.

The accident is near Pleasant Hill Road on Eastbound Highway 24. Lanes are closed at this hour.

The CHP says the woman hit may have been jogging on the freeway.

Update: Accident on Eastbound CA-24 West of Pleasant Hill Rd in Lafayette. Right and Center Lanes Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 27, 2017

