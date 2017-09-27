Instagram rolls out comment-control tool

(CNN) — Pew Research Center recently reported online abuse is as rampant as ever, with 4 in 10 U.S. adults saying they’ve been harassed online.
Now, Instagram is trying to rein in the trolls.
The Facebook-owned photo-sharing app has introduced a comment-control tool this week.
Instagram users will now have a handful of filtering options for comments.
Comments can also be blocked from specific users.
