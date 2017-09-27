Oakland hills wildfire 60 percent contained



OAKLAND (KRON)– A wildfire that broke out in the Oakland Hills Tuesday is 60-percent contained, fire officials said.

Firefighters were still on the scene in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday monitoring hot spots.

Fire officials said the fire burned more than 20 acres and prompted evacuations as flames burned down a steep hill.

Oakland fire trucks all over oakland hills for hotspots. Fire forced evacuations. 60% contained @kron4news pic.twitter.com/C7BD0vESQB — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) September 27, 2017

