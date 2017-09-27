People Behaving Badly: Nationwide rail safety crackdown

RICHMOND (KRON) — September is rail safety month.
It was kicked off by a nationwide crackdown around rail crossings.
If there’s a nationwide crackdown, chances are there’s a local push too.
And chances are Stanley Roberts is smack dab in the middle of it.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- DEADLY POLICE SHOOTING SHUTS DOWN EAST BAY FREEWAY
- ONE KILLED IN ROCK SLIDE AT YOSEMITE’S EL CAPITAN
- POLICE: SAN JOSE SEX OFFENDER EXPOSED HIMSELF TO GIRL
- VIDEO: POLICE DRAG WOMAN OFF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT
- NEW NETFLIX, ITUNES SCAM COULD LEAVE YOU BROKE
- POLICE: TEEN CAUGHT HAVING SEX WITH WIENER DOG, AGAIN
- SF FLEET WEEK 2017: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS