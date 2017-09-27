People Behaving Badly: Nationwide rail safety crackdown

By and Published:

 

RICHMOND (KRON) — September is rail safety month.

It was kicked off by a nationwide crackdown around rail crossings.

If there’s a nationwide crackdown, chances are there’s a local push too.

And chances are Stanley Roberts is smack dab in the middle of it.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

