SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police arrest a registered sex offender they say exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl in San Jose.

The victim was walking home from school on Hedding Street, between North Second Street and North 11th Street, on Sept. 20 when officers say she was encountered by Nakia Kali who was inside his car.

The 42-year-old suspect allegedly exposed himself and committed a lewd act at around 4:11 p.m. Kali was inside a car at the time of the offense, police said.

The victim provided officers with a description of Kali, and a records check revealed that he was a registered sex offender.

Kali was arrested on Friday at his home on suspicion of indecent exposure with a prior, annoying a minor with a prior, and lewd act in public.

