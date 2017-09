BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are investigating a suspicious package at U.C. Berkeley’s Sproul Plaza Wednesday afternoon.

The southwest area and upper area of Sproul Plaza is being evacuated.

Police are also evacuating the MLK/Student Union.

Police ask that students follow the directions of law enforcement personnel and do not return to evacuated areas or buildings.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES