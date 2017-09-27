The World According to Gary: Rick Pitino out at Louisville



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about a recent college basketball scandal and the growing Kardashian-Jenner family.

The FBI just busted 10 people, including coaches, who are all allegedly involved in a huge college basketball scandal. Louisville head coach, Rick Pitino is the first head to roll. The school’s athletic director, Tom Jurich, refused to fire himself, so the university fired both him and Pitino.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is expanding.Both Kylie and his sister Khole are reportedly pregnant. Kim and Kanye are also pregnant with a surrogate.

Gary wonders if their mother is behind the family’s baby boom after realizing their ratings were slipping.

It’s all in today’s Gary’s World.

