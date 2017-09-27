Truck flips over on I-80 in Berkeley, 2 right lanes blocked



BERKELEY (KRON)–Traffic was at a crawl Wednesday morning after a truck flipped over on Interstate 80 in Berkeley.

According to Calfornia Highway Patrol, the accident happened along eastbound I-80 just before the Ashby exit.

CHP issued a traffic alert and said a crane was needed to position the vehicle upright.

No information is yet available on the condition of the driver.

**Traffic Alert**#Berkeley EB 80 before Ashby

Overturned truck blocking the two right lanes

Slow from maze, WB slow from Hwy 4 pic.twitter.com/l66idL5Mso — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) September 27, 2017

