Truck flips over on I-80 in Berkeley, 2 right lanes blocked

By and Published: Updated:


BERKELEY (KRON)–Traffic was at a crawl Wednesday morning after a truck flipped over on Interstate 80 in Berkeley.

According to Calfornia Highway Patrol, the accident happened along eastbound I-80 just before the Ashby exit.

CHP issued a traffic alert and said a crane was needed to position the vehicle upright.

No information is yet available on the condition of the driver.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s