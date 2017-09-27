Trump: NFL must change or ‘business is going to go to hell’

(KRON) President Trump is still talking about the National Anthem protests at NFL games last weekend.

Wednesday morning the President said “the NFL is in a box, they are in a really bad box.” The President continued “the NFL must change or their business is going to go to hell.”

The NFL ratings are in focus because of President Donald Trump’s suggestion that viewers are turned off by a protest against police brutality that began with quarterback Colin Kaepernick refusing to stand for the national anthem. The protests spread rapidly this past weekend following the president’s criticism of people involved.

President Trump: The NFL has to change “or their business is going to go to hell” https://t.co/V8GEXpsyhx — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 27, 2017

