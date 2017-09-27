SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — One person was arrested and accused of pointing a laser at a California Highway Patrol helicopter in San Leandro.

The CHP was helping police search for a violent felony suspect last Wednesday.

That is when someone started pointing a laser at the helicopter.

It caused the CHP crew to stop searching for the felony suspect.

Officers later arrested one person. If convicted, he or she could face steep fines or imprisonment.

CHP says laser pointers are extremely dangerous to the aircrew and can cause blindness.