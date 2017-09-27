(KRON/CNN) — There is a race to see who will be the first to offer unmanned consumer aerial transport, and Dubai may have just taken the lead.

The country is testing the world’s first flying taxi service.

The autonomous air taxi is an unmanned, electric flying vehicle.

It has two seats, 18 rotors, and can take off and land vertically.

Dubai’s crown prince was the first test passenger.

The vehicle’s maker, Volocopter, says it flies based on GPS tracking.

If all goes well, the new service could launch in the next five years.

