ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KRON/CNN) — A dead humpback whale washed up on the shore of Kincaid Beach in Anchorage, Alaska.

We want to warn viewers some of the images you’re about to see may be hard to watch.

But it was a fascinating find for local children who had lots of questions.

A strong tide brought a visitor to Kincaid Beach.

The whale carcass came with many questions from some 4-year-olds.

Scientists don’t know how the whale died just yet, but they say it’s been floating around for at least 10 days.

NOAA put up caution signs in the area but that didn’t deter people from getting a closer look.

Mother Jenny Piggott says the impromptu field trip was a good learning experience for the girls.

“Because I think that it’s so interesting for them to see nature at its finest,” Piggott said.

Downwind of the carcass, everyone was talking.

Many braved the smell for a snapshot or a selfie.

They say it’s a rare chance to see an animal of this size so close and are taking advantage of the opportunity until the tide washes the whale back to sea.

