SEBASTOPOL (KRON) — A Sebastopol high school football star was paralyzed in a diving accident in Bodega Bay this weekend.

But the 17-year-old is optimistic about his chances of recovery since he’s already experiencing some positive progress.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly talked to the young man in his hospital room.

Just days after injuring his spine, Carson Pforsich is starting to regain sensation to his arms and even moved his thumb a little during KRON4’s visit.

That progress is keeping the high school senior’s spirits up.

“Don’t worry about me. I’m going to be fine. I’m gonna come back better than ever,” Pforsich said.

A video that was taken on Friday, just before the accident that immobilized him, shows the wide receiver scoring a touchdown.

On Sunday, the 17-year-old went swimming with a friend and dove into water that was shallower than he realized.

Now, he’s in a hospital bed.

“And so I dove and hit my head on the ground and was paralyzed, laying there in the water, and my friend had to come in and pulled me out,” Pforsich said.

He was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital within the hour.

His father says that quick response and the nature of his son’s injury gives them hope.

“The MRI showed the cord has bruising and swelling only, no tears, no blood clots, nothing worse,” father Andrew Pforsich said.

Carson’s hospital room is decorated with notes from classmates and teammates letting him know that they are behind him.”

“I’m just hoping I’ll be able to come back like I was before,” Pforsich said. “I know the chances of me playing football again are probably not high if at all. But hopefully, just to be able to live my life the way I was supposed to.”

Carson’s coach says he was stunned by the news of what happened to one of his star players, but he and the team are remaining optimistic.

Optimistic because of the progress Carson has already made so far so soon after his accident and because of his strength of character, which they know will help him tackle the challenges he has ahead

“The kid is very strong. He’s a fighter,” Analy High School Football Coach James Foster said. “He’s never one to back down from a challenge, and obviously, this is gonna be a big challenge. But I know that he’s gonna keep on fighting through it.”

The team will take Carson’s fighting spirit with them as they battle their unofficial rivals, Marin Catholic, this Friday night.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Carson.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES