2 dead after mobile home catches fire in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON)–Two people were killed after their mobile home caught on fire in San Leandro, according to Alameda County Fire.

The fire broke out at 285 Santa Susana.

Fire officials haven’t determined the cause of the fire as it is under investigation.

The identity of the deceased hasn’t been released.

The story is still developing. 

