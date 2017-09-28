2 female fugitives who escaped Dublin prison nabbed in Mexico, deported to US

By Published:

 

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities say two women who escaped from a Northern California federal prison have been arrested in Mexico and returned to the United States.

The United States Marshals Service said Thursday the two were arrested this week in two Mexican border cities and are back in federal custody.

The service says Mexican officials arrested 37-year-old Irene Mitchell in Tijuana on Tuesday and the following day detained 34-year-old Anna Armstrong in San Luis Rio Colorado.

Michell and Armstrong walked away in September from the Federal Correctional Institution, a low-security prison for female inmates in Dublin.

They were both serving prison sentences for trafficking methamphetamine, in unrelated cases.

They now face charges of escaping from a federal prison.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s