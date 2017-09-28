DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities say two women who escaped from a Northern California federal prison have been arrested in Mexico and returned to the United States.
The United States Marshals Service said Thursday the two were arrested this week in two Mexican border cities and are back in federal custody.
The service says Mexican officials arrested 37-year-old Irene Mitchell in Tijuana on Tuesday and the following day detained 34-year-old Anna Armstrong in San Luis Rio Colorado.
Michell and Armstrong walked away in September from the Federal Correctional Institution, a low-security prison for female inmates in Dublin.
They were both serving prison sentences for trafficking methamphetamine, in unrelated cases.
They now face charges of escaping from a federal prison.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- DEADLY POLICE SHOOTING SHUTS DOWN EAST BAY FREEWAY
- ONE KILLED IN ROCK SLIDE AT YOSEMITE’S EL CAPITAN
- POLICE: SAN JOSE SEX OFFENDER EXPOSED HIMSELF TO GIRL
- VIDEO: POLICE DRAG WOMAN OFF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT
- NEW NETFLIX, ITUNES SCAM COULD LEAVE YOU BROKE
- POLICE: TEEN CAUGHT HAVING SEX WITH WIENER DOG, AGAIN
- SF FLEET WEEK 2017: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS