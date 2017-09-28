2-vehicle collision along I-880 in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON)–California Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 880 in Hayward.

The crash occurred near the Decoto onramp to southbound I-880.

CHP arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a vehicle on its side on the right-hand shoulder along southbound I-880.

No injuries were reported and no traffic lanes were blocked.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES