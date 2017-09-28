2-vehicle collision along I-880 in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON)–California Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 880 in Hayward.
The crash occurred near the Decoto onramp to southbound I-880.
CHP arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a vehicle on its side on the right-hand shoulder along southbound I-880.
No injuries were reported and no traffic lanes were blocked.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- DEADLY POLICE SHOOTING SHUTS DOWN EAST BAY FREEWAY
- ONE KILLED IN ROCK SLIDE AT YOSEMITE’S EL CAPITAN
- POLICE: SAN JOSE SEX OFFENDER EXPOSED HIMSELF TO GIRL
- VIDEO: POLICE DRAG WOMAN OFF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT
- NEW NETFLIX, ITUNES SCAM COULD LEAVE YOU BROKE
- POLICE: TEEN CAUGHT HAVING SEX WITH WIENER DOG, AGAIN
- SF FLEET WEEK 2017: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS