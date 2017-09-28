Berkeley High School investigating offensive social media account ran by students

BERKELEY (KRON)–Berkeley High School launched an investigation into an offensive social media account allegedly ran by students.

The school sent out an email to parents informing them of the investigation into the “offensive and discriminatory content.”

School administration was made aware of the social media account Wednesday night.

The school said the account was set up by a small group of students over the summer. Offensive content was posted on the account up until the first week of school.

In an email to parents, the school expressed great concern for students impacted by the incident.

An excerpt from the email:

We also want to clearly communicate to all students and families that expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, anti-semitism, ableism and other forms of bullying and intolerance are not ever to be tolerated nor taken lightly as jokes. Such language and images are harmful and not welcome in any form, on any platform, that connects to our campus and our kids.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES