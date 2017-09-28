Cement spill on I-80 in San Francisco causes traffic delays

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– California Highway Patrol issued a traffic alert Thursday morning after cement spilled onto Interstate 80 in San Francisco.

The spill happened in the third lane on westbound I-80 just east of the 9th Street exit.

Crews should have the mess cleaned up within an hour, so expect delays.

