Cement spill on I-80 in San Francisco causes traffic delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– California Highway Patrol issued a traffic alert Thursday morning after cement spilled onto Interstate 80 in San Francisco.

The spill happened in the third lane on westbound I-80 just east of the 9th Street exit.

Crews should have the mess cleaned up within an hour, so expect delays.

*** Traffic Alert *** I-80 wb east of the 9th Street exit, lane #3 closed due to cement spill. Approximately 1 hour. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/fTneZwDrBJ — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) September 28, 2017

