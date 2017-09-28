Cement spill on I-80 in San Francisco causes traffic delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– California Highway Patrol issued a traffic alert Thursday morning after cement spilled onto Interstate 80 in San Francisco.
The spill happened in the third lane on westbound I-80 just east of the 9th Street exit.
Crews should have the mess cleaned up within an hour, so expect delays.
*** Traffic Alert ***
I-80 wb east of the 9th Street exit, lane #3 closed due to cement spill. Approximately 1 hour. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/fTneZwDrBJ
— CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) September 28, 2017
