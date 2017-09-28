Daly City police need help locating missing 17-year-old girl considered at-risk

DALY CITY (KRON)– Daly City police are hoping the public can help locate a missing 17-year-old girl who is considered at risk.

According to police, Elvina Lynn Guillory was reported missing on Thursday around 9:30 a.m.

Guillory is 5’10”, weighs 170-pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes with tattoos on both arms. Her hair is in long braids.

She was last seen wearing a black wool cap, black t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Police believe she is in possession of a handgun based upon information they received.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES