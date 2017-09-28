Daly City police need help locating missing 17-year-old girl considered at-risk

DALY CITY (KRON)– Daly City police are hoping the public can help locate a missing 17-year-old girl who is considered at risk.
According to police, Elvina Lynn Guillory was reported missing on Thursday around 9:30 a.m.
Guillory is 5’10”, weighs 170-pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes with tattoos on both arms. Her hair is in long braids.
She was last seen wearing a black wool cap, black t-shirt, and blue jeans.
Police believe she is in possession of a handgun based upon information they received.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- DEADLY POLICE SHOOTING SHUTS DOWN EAST BAY FREEWAY
- ONE KILLED IN ROCK SLIDE AT YOSEMITE’S EL CAPITAN
- POLICE: SAN JOSE SEX OFFENDER EXPOSED HIMSELF TO GIRL
- VIDEO: POLICE DRAG WOMAN OFF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT
- NEW NETFLIX, ITUNES SCAM COULD LEAVE YOU BROKE
- POLICE: TEEN CAUGHT HAVING SEX WITH WIENER DOG, AGAIN
- SF FLEET WEEK 2017: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS