SANTA CLARA (KRON)– A former Santa Clara County Probation Department employee was arrested on Thursday for sexual misconduct involving two minors who were in the care of the city’s probation department, the Santa Clara County Public Affairs Office said.

According to authorities, 36-year-old Tricia Caparra was arrested after one of the victims came forward.

The Santa Clara Probation Department received reports of the alleged sexual misconduct on Sept. 3.

Caparra was charged with 17 counts of sexual assault and one felony charge for unlawful access to privileged information related to one of the victims, officials said.

It’s not immediately clear what Caparra’s title was with the probation department, but she was placed on administrative leave and removed from contact with all youth.

Probation officials opened an internal investigation and notified the Sheriff’s Office the same day the allegations were reported.

Caparra resigned on July 10 while still under internal investigation, officials said.

“This employee violated the trust placed in our Department. This will not be tolerated,” Chief Probation Officer Laura Garnette said. “Our Probation staff have worked compassionately to support both of these youth throughout this ordeal, and we remain committed to providing exemplary care to our youth.”

