MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Graffiti found inside a Marin County high school bathroom stall says there will be a school shooting on Friday, according to the school district.

The graffiti was found at Redwood High School in Larkspur.

School district officials said they learned about the graffiti through social media.

Police are investigating the incident, and school will be in session tomorrow.

Extra patrols will be at the school.

Here is the full letter sent by the principal:

Dear Redwood Community, I am reaching out this afternoon to address a situation that has come to our attention and is now circulating on social media regarding a threat to the safety of the Redwood community tomorrow, Friday, 9/29/17. Graffiti was found in a bathroom stall stating there would be a school shooting tomorrow at Redwood. Our first priority is to keep every single member of our school community safe and secure. I want to commend the many responsible individuals who reported graffiti on the wall in one of our bathrooms. We immediately contacted our partners at Central Marin Police Authority to investigate the credibility of the threat and to consult with them regarding visible support on campus. School will be in session tomorrow on a normal Friday schedule. We will be taking steps tomorrow to make sure all students are safe. Central Marin Police Officers will be on campus all day tomorrow, administrators and campus assistants will be in the hallways all day and extra personnel from our District Office will be on campus to ensure the safety of all students and staff. If, at any time, law enforcement advises us to cancel classes, you will receive immediate notification via text, email, website, Twitter and Facebook. While it is unfortunate that we must deal with such circumstances, we believe this provides an opportunity to discuss with your student the serious nature of statements that threaten harm to anyone and how important it is for all of us to be vigilant, report anything unusual and closely follow the instructions of the adults on campus. This is also an opportunity for us, as adults, to model how to handle stressful events. Even though much of adolescence is about young people differentiating themselves from their parents/guardians, our students will most certainly look to us as their example for how to remain calm and navigate challenging circumstances. Please contact me at dsondheim@tamdistrict.org if you have any questions or concerns. Additionally, if you or your student has any information related to this incident please contact Central Marin Police (415) 927-5150 or our Confidential Tip-Line at (415) 945-3693. Sincerely, David Sondheim

Principal, Redwood High School