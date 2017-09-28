HOT SPOT: Traffic accident blocking 4 lanes on I-880 in Hayward

By Published:

HAYWARD (KRON)– Major backup on Interstate 880 in Hayward after an accident involving a big rig blocked multiple lanes.

KRON4’s Robin Winston said the accident happened on southbound I-880, just before the exit onto Highway 92.

The accident is blocking four lanes and has traffic jammed from Hwy 238.

For those heading into Hayward, Winston suggests using Mission Boulevard and Hesperian Boulevard.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s