HOT SPOT: Traffic accident blocking 4 lanes on I-880 in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON)– Major backup on Interstate 880 in Hayward after an accident involving a big rig blocked multiple lanes.
KRON4’s Robin Winston said the accident happened on southbound I-880, just before the exit onto Highway 92.
The accident is blocking four lanes and has traffic jammed from Hwy 238.
For those heading into Hayward, Winston suggests using Mission Boulevard and Hesperian Boulevard.
