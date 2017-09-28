Oakland police investigating in-custody death involving a taser

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland police are investigating an in-custody death involving a taser on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened at around 2:26 p.m. in the 4100 block of Foothill Boulevard.

The person died Thursday night.

No other information has been made available by police.

Here is the full statement from police:

Currently, the Oakland Police Department is investigating an in custody death involving an electronic control weapon (TASER – intermediate force option). The incident occurred on September 28, 2017, at approximately 2:26 p.m., in the 4100 block of Foothill Boulevard.

Additional information will be provided at a later time.

In accordance with our standard Departmental protocol, this in custody death is being investigated by the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section and Internal Affairs Division. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent and parallel investigation.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238- 3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 777-7950.

