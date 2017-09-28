SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A BART commuter reached out to KRON4 about a particular passenger who he says has “gone to the bathroom” multiple times in trains.

That frustrated passenger spoke to KRON4.

Riders KRON4 talked with on Thursday night say the trains are filthy, with foul odors and often of urine–and sometimes worse.

The passenger that sent KRON4 the video said this time he’d just had enough.

It’s shocking video on BART, as a woman is seen relieving herself on the train.

“She took her pants down,” BART rider Allen Nunley said. “I don’t know if she did No. 1 or No. 2, but she did wipe. When she got done wiping, she put the issue down, pulled her pants back up, Went back to her seat, and laid down. I was like, ‘Oh no! This is crazy.’ Everyone there next to me was like, ‘Oh my God! She’s really going to the bathroom. This is crazy.’”

Nunley says he takes BART five days a week from Pittsburg to the Civic Center Station.

He says he has seen the woman often, and other passengers say she’s made the train her bathroom before.

“We can get sick from it,” Nunley said. “As BART riders, we pay a lot of money to ride BART, and it’s just really ridiculous that BART staff cannot do anything about that. Everyone on the train is just covering their mouths and everything. They just can’t deal with it either. This particular time I just had enough.”

Frequent BART riders tell KRON4 they have similar issues on their commute.

“The train does often smell of some sort of biohazard,” another passenger told KRON4.

Nunley says he sent BART an email with the video in it on Thursday.

KRON4 also reached out to BART and haven’t heard back.

