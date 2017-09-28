Pedestrian struck and killed in Concord, expect significant delays

By Published: Updated:

CONCORD (KRON)– A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in Concord after a driver slammed into them.

According to Concord police, the accident occurred on Kirker Pass Road near Olive Drive.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, officers said.

Officers warned drivers of delays up to three hours.

 

