Pedestrian struck and killed in Concord, expect significant delays

CONCORD (KRON)– A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in Concord after a driver slammed into them.

According to Concord police, the accident occurred on Kirker Pass Road near Olive Drive.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, officers said.

Officers warned drivers of delays up to three hours.

Expect significant traffic delays on Kirker Pass Rd near Olive Dr for the next 2-3 hours. Take alternate routes if you can. — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD) September 28, 2017

Kirker Pass Rd collision is an auto vs. pedestrian fatal. Driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with CPD. — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD) September 28, 2017

Concord PD motors are working a fatal on Kirker Pass Rd near Olive Dr. Please avoid the area and expect traffic delays. — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD) September 28, 2017

