PETALUMA (KRON) — Police are on the hunt for a man they say carjacked a vehicle Thursday morning in Petaluma.
It happened around 5 a.m. on Ellis Street in the parking lot of McKinley Elementary School.
A man approached a woman as she was sitting in her car and demanded her keys.
And after the woman refused, police say the suspect acted as if he had a gun.
As the woman exited her car, the suspect threw her to ground before jumping in her 1997 gold Toyota Avalon and speeding off.
Police describe the suspect as a black man in his 30s though no other details are provided.
The license plate to that stolen Avalon is 6GON161.
