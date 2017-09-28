PETALUMA (KRON) — Police are on the hunt for a man they say carjacked a vehicle Thursday morning in Petaluma.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Ellis Street in the parking lot of McKinley Elementary School.

A man approached a woman as she was sitting in her car and demanded her keys.

And after the woman refused, police say the suspect acted as if he had a gun.

As the woman exited her car, the suspect threw her to ground before jumping in her 1997 gold Toyota Avalon and speeding off.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his 30s though no other details are provided.

The license plate to that stolen Avalon is 6GON161.

